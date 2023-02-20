ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA School of Law bags award

February 20, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students from SASTRA School of Law in Thanjavur secured cash prizes and an award in the Tamil and English moot competition organised by Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University.

According to a release, C. Amirdha Varshini, S. Mathangi and J. S. Aiswarya Lakshmi, students from the fifth year B. Com LLB (Hons.), won the Tamil moot against a team of students from the Government Law College at Chengalpattu in the finals and received a cash prize of ₹ 10,000 and the best memorial award. The moot was conducted on the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Another team with S. Bhupendran, S. Sashi Barathvaj and B. Amritha won the English moot finals against Kerala Law Academy on the topic related to various environmental laws in the country, such as National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification 2011, and Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2006. They received a cash prize of ₹40,000.

Similarly, Sarva Easwaran, Shivashankar and Meenakshi Raman won the 19th K.K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition organised by Campus Law Center, Delhi on sedition and application of section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

