SASTRA scholarship

SASTRA Deemed University has announced a scholarship named after Dr. T. Sitaraman.

The scholarship will be given to a student of Thanjavur who has secured a seat in any government medical college. The tuition and hostel fees of the student would be borne by SASTRA under the scholarship.

If there were many competitors, the candidate with the maximum score in NEET will be awarded the scholarship, a SASTRA communication said, recalling the selfless service rendered by Dr. Sitaraman and his contribution towards eradicating leprosy in Thanjavur district.

