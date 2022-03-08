SASTRA retains A++ grade

The Shanmuga Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed to be a University, Thirumalaisamudhram, has retained the highest grade A++ awarded by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The university achieved the NAAC grade earlier by scoring 3.54 on a scale of 4.00 in the third cycle re-accreditation and has now retained its position as Category One University for the next seven years by clocking 3.76 in the recently concluded fourth cycle re-accreditation exercise.

The peer team, which visited the university last week, commended SASTRA’s research and social outreach apart from infrastructure and pro-active management before arriving at the final score.

Stating that the highest NAAC grade had put the university as the number one institution among the higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and amongst the top five institutions at the national level, Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam thanked the Union and State governments, the entire SASTRA family and all other stakeholders for their continuous support and encouragement.