SASTRA renews the MoU with the Australian University

Published - June 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA, deemed to be a university, has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin University, Australia.

According to a SASTRA release, the MoU was signed in 2008 to enhance and expand academic and research collaborations between SASTRA and Australian University.

The renewed MoU aims to broaden the scope of joint efforts in response to the evolving educational landscape and emerging research opportunities by facilitating student mobility for undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programmes and advancing collaborative research initiatives.

The renewed MoU was signed by S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, and K. Baskaran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Associate Dean of International and Partnerships, Deakin University, on June 24 at SASTRA, the release added.

