SASTRA releases rank list

It will offer scholarship to top 75 students

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
August 13, 2022 21:03 IST

The top 75 students joining B.Tech programmes at SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, will receive a hundred per cent scholarship in view of the 75 th Indian Independence celebration.

The University on Saturday released the rank list for admission to B.Tech courses based on JEE-Main scores and Higher Secondary School Leaving Examination marks for Stream 1 list (for 70% of seats) and the Class XII aggregate scores for Stream 2 ( remaining 30% cent of seats) without conducting entrance examination.

Detailed rank lists are available at www.sastra.edu and merit-based transparent online counselling will commence from August 14, according a University release.

