July 30, 2022 19:09 IST

The rank list for admission to Law programmes for 2022-23 at SASTRA, deemed to be university, was released here on Saturday.

The rank list is based on CLAT score and aggregate of the Higher Secondary School Leaving examinations.

The merit based online counselling for admission will commence on July 31 and culminate by August 29, according to a SASTRA release.