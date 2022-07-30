SASTRA releases rank list for law programmes
The rank list for admission to Law programmes for 2022-23 at SASTRA, deemed to be university, was released here on Saturday.
The rank list is based on CLAT score and aggregate of the Higher Secondary School Leaving examinations.
The merit based online counselling for admission will commence on July 31 and culminate by August 29, according to a SASTRA release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.