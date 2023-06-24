HamberMenu
SASTRA releases rank list for B. Tech programmes

June 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA Deemed University released the rank list for admissions to various B.Tech programmes on Saturday.

In Stream 1 (under which 50% of seats are allotted based on JEE Main & +2 marks), Paluvadi Dinesh Manideep from Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad, secured the 1st Rank with a combined score of 99.1756 for his Plus 2 aggregate of 987 out of 1000 and JEE Main score of 99.65119. In Stream 2 (which is based on Class XII aggregate scores), M. Abhikith from Bharathamatha Higher Secondary School Chandranagar, Palakkad secured 1st rank for his 100% aggregate in the qualifying Class XII examinations. The detailed rank lists will be available at http://www.sastra.edu

Submission of choices and allotment of seats will be made through merit based online counselling. About 34,500 students from across the country participated in the admission process. Students from Jammu & Kashmir, North-Eastern and Himalayan States and the Andamans will be admitted under a special category. Twenty percent of seats are allotted for students from Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts. The classes will begin from August 7, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice Chancellor, SASTRA, said in a statement.

