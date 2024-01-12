ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA provides Pongal gift hampers to four more villages this year

January 12, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed University, has included four more villages in its annual Pongal gift hamper distribution scheme this year.

According to a university release, for over two decades the institution management has been distributing Pongal gift hampers to the people of Thirumalaisamudhram, Monnaiyampatti, Kuruvadipatti and Vallampudur in Thanjavur district and Narikuravar Colony at Devarayaneri in Tiruchi district.

It decided to extend the distribution to four more villages this year in view of the Shanmugha group of educational institutions completing 40 years in the field of education. Thus, Kottaiyur, Nemmeli and Katchukattu in Thanjavur district and Semangalam in Mayiladuthurai district were covered this year.

The distribution of gift hampers, each containing 5 kg of raw rice, 1 kg each of dhal and jaggery to around 6,000 families in the nine villages, was launched by SASTRA University Chancellor R. Sethuraman on Friday, the release added.

