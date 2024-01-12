GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SASTRA provides Pongal gift hampers to four more villages this year

January 12, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed University, has included four more villages in its annual Pongal gift hamper distribution scheme this year.

According to a university release, for over two decades the institution management has been distributing Pongal gift hampers to the people of Thirumalaisamudhram, Monnaiyampatti, Kuruvadipatti and Vallampudur in Thanjavur district and Narikuravar Colony at Devarayaneri in Tiruchi district.

It decided to extend the distribution to four more villages this year in view of the Shanmugha group of educational institutions completing 40 years in the field of education. Thus, Kottaiyur, Nemmeli and Katchukattu in Thanjavur district and Semangalam in Mayiladuthurai district were covered this year.

The distribution of gift hampers, each containing 5 kg of raw rice, 1 kg each of dhal and jaggery to around 6,000 families in the nine villages, was launched by SASTRA University Chancellor R. Sethuraman on Friday, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.