SASTRA provides assistance to children with Type 1 diabetes at medical camp

April 11, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A medical camp was held at Thanjavur Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital by Idhayangal Trust, Coimbatore, to provide medication for children affected with Type 1 diabetes.

According to a release from SASTRA University, Founder and Managing Trustee of Idhayangal Trust Krishnan Swaminathan said 20,000 children were affected by the condition. The monthly cost of medicines and supplies for each child is ₹10,000 and if they are not treated they end up becoming blind or have kidney failure by the time they turn 18.

Dr. Krishnan, over the years, has been identifying, supporting, and following up with underprivileged children across the State. He had been providing them with high-quality medicines, glucometers, and 100 strips every month.

SASTRA provided insulin to about 120 children at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

S. Swaminathan, Dean, Planning and Development, SASTRA, said that these children would be supported for the entire year. Dr. Krishnan Swaminathan presented ₹1 lakh to the SASTRA team to develop bioartificial pancreas, the release added.