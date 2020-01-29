SASTRA presents alumni awards

SASTRA Deemed to be University presented Distinguished Alumni Excellence Award 2019 to S. Pazhanikumar, a 1992 mechanical engineering graduate and Scientist G at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment-Defence Research and Development Organisation, for his outstanding public service and contributing to India’s defence.

The Distinguished Alumni Excellence Award for Corporate Service was awarded to 1994 pass out electrical engineering graduate S.V. Ramanan, CEO-India and Asia, Intellect Design Arena. Founder and CEO of Freshworks, Girish Mathroobootham, also an electrical engineering graduate of 1996 pass-out batch, received SASTRA Alumni Award for exceptional entrepreneurial excellence.

The distinguished alumni awards recognises outstanding service and excellence of old students in their respective fields and for building a resurgent India, a SASTRA press release said.

The awards were presented at SASTRA Alumni Global meet held on January 26 at SASTRA’s Chennai Centre. SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam read out the award citations.