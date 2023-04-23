ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA organises Nani Palkhivala Memorial Tax Moot

April 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nirma University won the 18th Nani Palkhivala Memorial Tax Moot organised by the SASTRA University School of Law at Thanjavur on Sunday.

According to a release, the moot proposition dealt with the taxability of expenditure incurred for the development of patent technology and deductible allowances under various provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in which teams from 24 law schools in the country participated.

A team from Nirma School of Law emerged successful and received a trophy along with a cash prize of ₹ 50,000. The runner-up team from the National Law University, Delhi, received a trophy and cash prize of ₹ 25,000.

Mahavir Singh, Vice-President of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai, Additional Solicitor General N.Venkatraman and Senior Advocate P.H.Arvindh Pandian participated as juries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US