SASTRA organises Nani Palkhivala Memorial Tax Moot

April 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Nirma University won the 18th Nani Palkhivala Memorial Tax Moot organised by the SASTRA University School of Law at Thanjavur on Sunday.

According to a release, the moot proposition dealt with the taxability of expenditure incurred for the development of patent technology and deductible allowances under various provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in which teams from 24 law schools in the country participated.

A team from Nirma School of Law emerged successful and received a trophy along with a cash prize of ₹ 50,000. The runner-up team from the National Law University, Delhi, received a trophy and cash prize of ₹ 25,000.

Mahavir Singh, Vice-President of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai, Additional Solicitor General N.Venkatraman and Senior Advocate P.H.Arvindh Pandian participated as juries.