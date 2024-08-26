GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SASTRA offers scholarships for wards of IAF personnel

While children of those who died in harness will get 100% scholarship with free boarding and lodging, those of serving and retired IAF personnel families will get 75% and 50% scholarship respectively

Published - August 26, 2024 06:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force to provide scholarships for the IAF personnel and their wards.

As per the MoU, the wards of IAF personnel who died in harness are entitled to 100% scholarship with free boarding and lodging. Candidates from serving and retired IAF personnel families are entitled to 75% and 50% scholarships respectively.

In addition to the scholarships for the candidates from IAF families, the MoU envisages a 100% scholarship to IAF officers aspiring to pursue postgraduate programmes offered through regular mode and 50% for online programmes besides admissions to various Ph.D. programmes offered by the university.

Further, it encompasses a provision for admission and 50% concession exclusively for the IAF airmen whose entry-level qualification is a pass in Class XII or equivalent for undertaking various undergraduate programmes in different streams through online, according to a university release.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education) and SASTRA Registrar R. Chandramouli, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / engineering colleges / ex-servicemen

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.