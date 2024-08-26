SASTRA offers scholarships for wards of IAF personnel

The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force to provide scholarships for the IAF personnel and their wards.

As per the MoU, the wards of IAF personnel who died in harness are entitled to 100% scholarship with free boarding and lodging. Candidates from serving and retired IAF personnel families are entitled to 75% and 50% scholarships respectively.

In addition to the scholarships for the candidates from IAF families, the MoU envisages a 100% scholarship to IAF officers aspiring to pursue postgraduate programmes offered through regular mode and 50% for online programmes besides admissions to various Ph.D. programmes offered by the university.

Further, it encompasses a provision for admission and 50% concession exclusively for the IAF airmen whose entry-level qualification is a pass in Class XII or equivalent for undertaking various undergraduate programmes in different streams through online, according to a university release.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education) and SASTRA Registrar R. Chandramouli, the release added.