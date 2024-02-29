SASTRA National Science Day awards presented

February 29, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The SASTRA National Science Day Awards 2024 were presented here on Wednesday.

The SASTRA-Mahamana Award was presented to Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor – AYUSH and the Distinguished Professor, School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Maharashtra, in recognition of his contribution in the field of ayurveda.

Professor Bhushan Patwardhan emphasised the need for integration of health and medicine while presenting his seminal work on globalising ayurveda at the National Science Day celebrations held at SASTRA, a deemed to be a university, here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the SASTRA-GN Ramachandran Award for Excellence in Physics 2024, was awarded to Dinesh K. Srivastava, Homi Bhabha Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. Professor Srivastava said that the ecosystem in the country was conducive for researchers.

The National Science Chair and Emeritus Professor of Eminence, J.C. Bose National Fellow at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, G.D. Yadav, and Australia’s RMIT University professor Suresh Bhargava received the SASTRA-CNR Rao Award for Chemistry and Materials Sciences on the occasion.

The awards, each carrying a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and citation, were presented to winners by the Director of Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikud, K. Ramesha. SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.