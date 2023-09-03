SASTRA Law School bags gold for the second time at INTA Moot

September 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

SASTRA Deemed University Law School team emerged as the winners of the final oral argument at the 6th INTA Asia-Pacific Moot Court Competition 2023 and received a cash prize of US$1,500.

The team comprising Aaryyan Aathreya and Swaminathan Krishnan beat the National University of Singapore in the final round. It is the second time that the School of Law at the university has won the competition, having won the first edition of the Moot Court Competition in 2017, a press release from SASTRA said.

They were also adjudged the second-best team overall based on the points secured in the preliminary rounds of the competition. Mr. Aathreya was selected as the best speaker of the competition, and he received a cash prize of US$500.

ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA defeated the University of Punjab, Jhelum Campus, Pakistan, and the National University of Singapore in the preliminary rounds of the competition. Teams from many countries participated in the competition, focusing on important issues in trademark and unfair competition law.

The two-day moot competition is the region’s only moot court competition focussed on trademark law, allowing participants to gain specialised experience in this field. The management had announced a cash incentive of ₹1,00,000 for the team, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.