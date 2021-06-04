SASTRA launches SAHO to give COVID-19 information

SASTRA Deemed University has launched Project SAHO (SASTRA’s Hope) under which its students will provide information regarding COVID 19 to patients and public.

About 2,000 first year B.Tech students, 30 first year MBA students and few students from final year B.Tech, M.Sc and other branches are involved in the project as part of ‘summer social internship and activity point programme,’ a SASTRA press release said.

V. Badrinath, the project director and Dean, Corporate Relations and Extension Activities, SASTRA, said that the students are grouped as teams of volunteers in various districts to provide critical information such as availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, ambulance and food services, blood donors, testing and vaccination centres in the respective districts.

The service in each district will be coordinated by two district student coordinators and first year MBA students are nominated as regional coordinators and each of them will supervise, guide and support five to six district coordinators. The regional coordinators are attached to faculty State coordination teams which consist of 15 faculty members.

The service was opened for residents in all districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Those who wish to avail the service can send a SMS / WhatsApp message to the State coordinators (95666 32886/ 90959 91779 ) mentioning their name, district and help required. They, in turn, will pass on the message to the regional coordinators/ district coordination teams to provide necessary support. The service will be available from 9.00 a.m. to 9 p.m. till June 30. SASTRA plans to extend the service to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too.

Meanwhile, based on a request from the district administration, 267 SAHO student volunteers are currently engaged in offering tele-counselling to 1,335 patients who are under treatment in various COVID Care Centres in Thanjavur district. They enquire about the progress of their patients’ health, intake of medicines, mental well-being and eliciting feedback on amenities provided in the centres. The feedback is passed on to the district administration and health officials.