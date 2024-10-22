SASTRA inks MoU with Australian University

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Deemed to be a University, has inked a memorandum of understanding with Deakin University for a jointly supervised Ph.D. programme leading to a joint degree.

According to a University release, MoU provides candidates to register either at SASTRA or at Deakin University for conducting research at both institutions. Scholars are required to spend at least six months at the host institute, fostering collaboration and intellectual exchange between supervisors and researchers.

The MoU aims to enhance the quality of research outputs, leading to joint publications, patents, and innovative products. Upon the successful completion of the program, candidates receive a single or joint degree awarded by both SASTRA and or Deakin, recognising their academic achievements from both universities.

