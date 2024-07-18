SASTRA incubated start-up raises seed funds

A start-up incubated at the SASTRA FIRST Technology Business Incubator (TBI) has raised ₹50 lakh in a seed funding round under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS).

According to a SASTRA press release, the start-up — AugurAI Pvt. Ltd. — incubated at TBI managed to secure the funding which is part of a broader initiative by the Union Government to support innovative start-ups and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

AugurAI is an innovative Optics First, AI-enabled Visual Inspection start-up based in Tiruchi. The company provides complete solutions, including Optics, AI Algorithms, and Automation required for end-to-end quality inspection in manufacturing, the official release added.

