ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA incubated start-up raises seed funds

Published - July 18, 2024 05:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A start-up incubated at the SASTRA FIRST Technology Business Incubator (TBI) has raised ₹50 lakh in a seed funding round under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS).

According to a SASTRA press release, the start-up — AugurAI Pvt. Ltd. — incubated at TBI managed to secure the funding which is part of a broader initiative by the Union Government to support innovative start-ups and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

AugurAI is an innovative Optics First, AI-enabled Visual Inspection start-up based in Tiruchi. The company provides complete solutions, including Optics, AI Algorithms, and Automation required for end-to-end quality inspection in manufacturing, the official release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / investments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US