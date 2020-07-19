SASTRA increases Tiruchi-Thanjavur quota for 2020-21

Tiruchi

19 July 2020 19:37 IST

SASTRA Deemed-to-be-University has allotted 30 % of its B.Tech seats for students of Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts for 2020-21, effecting a 10 percentage point rise from last year, so as to accommodate local students in more numbers, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hitherto, the institution used to admit 20% (10% each from Trichy and Thanjavur). For 2020-21 session alone, additional 10% students who complete Class X and Class XII in schools in the two districts will be admitted based on merit.

The move envisages providing more opportunities for the local students to pursue education in SASTRA, which is ranked among top 25 universities in India as per NIRF 2020, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, said in a press release. The rank list for the B.Tech. and Law admissions will be released online on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. , within four hours form the time specified as deadline for admission, Prof. Vaidhyasubramaniam said.

Students have been applying online at www.sastra.edu. Counseling and admissions will also be conducted online without the need for the students to visit the campus.

The results for the current students for the end-semester exams conducted online will be released on July 20, 2020 and the online classes for the academic year 2020-21 shall resume on August 10, 2020. Classes for freshers, planned in a face to face mode after lockdown is lifted, will be preceded by an online bridge course, the release said.