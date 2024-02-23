SASTRA hosts workshop on millets

February 23, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

About 50 farmers and 120 consumers participated in a workshop at SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur on Thursday to disseminate the findings of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)- funded collaborative research project on the socio-economic impact of the Year of Millets 2023.

The workshop was inaugurated by S. Selvabaskar, Dean, School of Management. A. Amudhasurabi, Professor and Head, National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Management, addressed the farmers on the socio-economic impact of value-added millets. Experts from various other institutions too spoke on millet cultivation and importance of promoting millets.