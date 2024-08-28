SASTRA hosts electric four-wheeler design challenge

SASTRA, a Deemed to be University at Thanjavur, hosted the SAEISS (Society of Automotive Engineers India Southern Section) Electric Four-Wheeler Design Challenge 2024 for the second consecutive year on August 24 and 25.

A total of six college teams from Tamil Nadu and Kerala had registered to build an electric four-wheeled personal transport vehicle for transporting two people with a budget of ₹ 2 lakh. Each student team consisted of a maximum 25 undergraduate engineering students. The participating teams were provided with training on essentials of design calculations, working on 3D CAD modelling software and generation of production drawings.

The participants were also shown a working prototype vehicle to suit the problem statement, they were allowed to disassemble and study the parts. All student teams worked for over eight months and their progress was documented and tracked by four design report submissions.

Five teams managed to submit designs, production drawings, costing details and built prototypes. The final event included static tests for mandatory safety points and dynamic tests for the acceleration, braking, steering ability, running on speed bumps, climbing on a slope and one endurance test for continuous operation for 10 kilometres to demonstrate the reliable working.

A separate presentation session was held to allow teams to explain their designing phase and potential market for this vehicle. The total cash prize was ₹1.5 lakh in total for the top three teams which were graded based on design report submission and final event marks.

Two other student teams were awarded consolidated cash prizes of ₹20,000. The event had five judges from the automotive industry and prominent guests, which included R. Rajendran, chairman, SAEISS, Vivek Arumugam, Fresnius University, Berlin, Dinesh Shyamsundar, CTO, EVage Ventures Private Limited, Prof. Beer Mohammed, Dean, Central University, Tiruvarur and Prof. Arul Mozhi Selvan, Dean, NIT, Tiruchi.

The event was hosted by SAEINDIA collegiate club of SASTRA and supported by the management, faculty and student volunteers, a release said.

