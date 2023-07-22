HamberMenu
SASTRA gets patent for nanofibrous patch to be used in cardiac applications

July 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tissue Engineering and Additive Manufacturing (TEAM) lab of SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur has obtained patent for a novel nanofibrous patch that can be used for various cardiac applications.

A team of researchers, headed by S. Swaminathan, Dean, Planning & Development, and Director of Centre for Nanotechnology, worked on the innovation, titled ‘Nanofibrous Patch for Cardiac Tissue Engineering’.

The Patent Office granted a patent for 20 years from August 2014, under the Patents Act, 1970, on Wednesday.

The patent has been granted for the development of nanofibrous patches through electrospinning technique, a method to synthesise nanofibrous scaffolds, which would mimic topographical and chemical cues of natural cardiac tissue properties. The cardiac patches loaded with stem cells can repair infarcted myocardial region without limiting later cardiac systolic activity.

“Our findings confirm the effectiveness of growth factor-embedded nanofiber matrix in restoration of cardiac function after myocardial ischemia, which reduces heart muscle’s ability to pump blood, when compared to conventional patch material. The patch exhibits a valuable therapeutic solution to treat ischemic disorders,” Mr. Swaminathan explained.

The invention aims at compensating major loss of myocardial extracellular matrix tissue after cardiac ischemia, which could gradually lead to heart failure.

“We plan to carry out studies to demonstrate the feasibility of the application of the method and seek funding to test it on bigger animals such as pigs (the patches have been tested on rabbits). Within four years, we expect to start clinical trials to test on patients with ischemic disorders,” he added.

