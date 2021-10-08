Tiruchirapalli

SASTRA faculty bags DRDO’s Innovation Award

James A Baskaradas  

An innovative idea on the design of intercept receiver for electronic support system conceived by James A Baskaradas, senior assistant professor, School of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, SASTRA, a Deemed to be University, has won the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Innovation Award contest - Dare to Dream 2.0.

The idea conceived by Mr. James will be of much use to the armed forces in surveillance support. He said a University release that his innovation was under active consideration of the Technological Development Fund Scheme for transforming the idea into a prototype.


