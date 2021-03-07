SASTRA emerges winner

SASTRA Law School emerged winner yet again in the 11th KR Ramamani Tax Moot Court competition organised by SOEL, Chennai.
In the last eight years, SASTRA has won five times increasing its competitive foothold on Tax Law Moot, a press release issued by the deemed to be university said. This time, all women's team comprising Pratiksha Easwar, fifth year BCOM LLB (HONS), Aravindini U (fifth year BA LLB (Hons) and Kavitha Ravi (Fifth year BA LLB (Hons) won the trophy coinciding with the International Women's Day.
The moot problem was on an intricate issue on curative and retrospective provisions of Section 40 of the Income Tax Act.
A total of 30 teams had participated, highest till date. Symbiosis Pune, TNNLU Tiruchi, Law Centre 1, Faculty of Law Delhi, RGNUL Punjab, Christ University Bangalore, Nirma University Ahmedabad, and NLIU Bhopal made it to the quarter finals. In the semi-finals, SASTRA beat Christ University and in preliminary round a premier National Law School.
In the finals, SASTRA Law School prevailed over NLIU Bhopal to be adjudged the winners.
