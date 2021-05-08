SASTRA donates ventilators

08 May 2021 19:53 IST

THANJAVUR

Three ventilators were donated by the SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

The equipment along with oxygen flow meters and pulse oximeters were handed over to the Collector in the presence of the Thanjavur Medical College Dean, Maruthu Durai, and the Deputy Director (Health) (in-charge), Namasivayam, recently.

Another set of three ventilators, oxygen flow meters and pulse oximeters were also donated to the ESIC hospital in Chennai where the equipment was handed over to the ESIC hospital authorities by the SASTRA Vice-Chancellor, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam.

It has spent ₹ 55 lakh to source the ventilators and other equipment, according to an official release.