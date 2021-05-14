Tiruchirapalli

SASTRA donates ₹1 crore for CM Public Relief Fund

THANJAVUR

The SASTRA Deemed to be University on Friday donated ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Ministers’ Public Relief Fund.

The Chancellor R. Sethuraman handed over a demand draft for the amount to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

SASTRA had recently provided six ventilators along with oxygen flowmeters and pulse oximeters for use at the Thanajvur Medical College Hospital, and the ESIC hospital at Chennai.

The institution has also initiated steps to source and donate 25 oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government for treating COVID patients, the release added.

