SASTRA distributes Pongal gifts

SASTRA Deemed University distributed Pongal gifts to residents in four nearby villages on Sunday.
The institution distributed gift packs containing 5 kg of rice, one kg of jaggery, half-a-kg of dal, a dhoti, saree and towel to ration cardholders in Thirumalaisamudhram (640 family cards), Vallam Pudur (500, Monnayampatti and Kuruvadipatti (685).
Meanwhile, Pongal festivities were held at Bon Secours College for Women on Monday and was marked by blessings rendered by Rev.Father Charles, Parish Priest, Anna Nagar, Thanjavur.
Addressing the students, Sister Cathelina, Principal, congratulated them for taking part in the festivities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.