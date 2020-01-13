SASTRA distributes Pongal gifts

SASTRA Deemed University distributed Pongal gifts to residents in four nearby villages on Sunday.

The institution distributed gift packs containing 5 kg of rice, one kg of jaggery, half-a-kg of dal, a dhoti, saree and towel to ration cardholders in Thirumalaisamudhram (640 family cards), Vallam Pudur (500, Monnayampatti and Kuruvadipatti (685).

Meanwhile, Pongal festivities were held at Bon Secours College for Women on Monday and was marked by blessings rendered by Rev.Father Charles, Parish Priest, Anna Nagar, Thanjavur.

Addressing the students, Sister Cathelina, Principal, congratulated them for taking part in the festivities.