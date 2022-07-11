SASTRA bags GenNext AI Solutions awards

Two students of the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), deemed university, has won two out of the three “GenNext AI Solutions” awards at the Artificial Intelligence in Defence symposium and exhibition organised by the Department of Defence Production.

According to a SASTRA release, three winners were announced in the event after scrutinising various innovative ideas focusing on AI preparedness in defence on July 11 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Two out of three award winners – M.Venkattesh Kumar, final year student of B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and B.Nizasujitha, final year student of B.Tech. (Electronics and Communications Engineering) were from SASTRA, the release added.