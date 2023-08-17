HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SASTRA Alumni Awards presented

August 17, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The SASTRA Deemed University’s Distinguished alumni awards for Public Service, Corporate Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence were presented to Lt.Col. Eshwar Venkatesh, Senthil Krishnan and R.L.Venkatesh, respectively, on Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Eshwar from the 2005 B.Tech. batch is serving in the Indian Army and delivered his online acceptance speech from his duty station at Kashmir while the award was received by his wife Lavanya Eshwar and parents.

The Distinguished Alumni Award for Corporate Leadership was presented to Senthil Krishnan, senior managing director and global head of Artificial Intelligence, Accenture, and the Entrepreneurial Excellence award went to R.L.Venkatesh, chief executive officer and co-founder, Centific Incorporation, USA, an AI-based business enterprise.

The awards were presented to them by S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice chancellor, SASTRA, and S.V.Ramanan, secretary, SASTRA Alumni Association, during the annual alumni reunion held at the SASTRA Chennai campus, according to a press release. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.