SASTRA Alumni Awards presented

August 17, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - THANJAVUR

The SASTRA Deemed University’s Distinguished alumni awards for Public Service, Corporate Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence were presented to Lt.Col. Eshwar Venkatesh, Senthil Krishnan and R.L.Venkatesh, respectively, on Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Eshwar from the 2005 B.Tech. batch is serving in the Indian Army and delivered his online acceptance speech from his duty station at Kashmir while the award was received by his wife Lavanya Eshwar and parents.

The Distinguished Alumni Award for Corporate Leadership was presented to Senthil Krishnan, senior managing director and global head of Artificial Intelligence, Accenture, and the Entrepreneurial Excellence award went to R.L.Venkatesh, chief executive officer and co-founder, Centific Incorporation, USA, an AI-based business enterprise.

The awards were presented to them by S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice chancellor, SASTRA, and S.V.Ramanan, secretary, SASTRA Alumni Association, during the annual alumni reunion held at the SASTRA Chennai campus, according to a press release.