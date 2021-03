V.K.Sasikala, the confidante of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

TIRUCHI

19 March 2021 18:13 IST

V.K. Sasikala, the confidante of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa visited Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple here on Friday.

She offered worship to the deities of Lord Ranganathar, goddess Sri Ranganayagi Thayar, Sri Chakrathazhvar and Sri Ramanujar duri9ng her one-and-a-half-hour visit.

