‘Saree Walkathon’ in Thanjavur on February 18

February 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to promote awareness among women that traditional attire is not a deterrent to fitness, the Inner Wheel Club of Tanjore will be organising a ‘Saree Walkathon’ in Thanjavur on February 18.

The competition, to be flagged off by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, is conducted under three categories with women aged from 18 to 35 years in the first category wherein they have to cover four km by walking.

The second group covers women in the age group of 36 to 59 years covering three km and the last group of senior citizens would walk for a km from the starting point Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple complex.

All the participants should wear the traditional attire ‘sari’ and cash prizes would be given to the winners. Those who wish to participate can register their names by dialling 97306 69869 or 98948 66277.

