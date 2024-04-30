ADVERTISEMENT

Saratha’s Manawalan passes away

April 30, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

T. Manawalan Pillai, 91, a doyen of textile trade in Tiruchi, passed away here on Tuesday. He breathed his last in the afternoon at his home in Thillai Nagar due to age-related illness.

Founder of Saratha’s, a textile showroom on NSB Road in Tiruchi, Mangalam set up the showroom as a partnership firm in 1969. The showroom, which was started in a small way, grew gradually due to his business acumen, drawing customers from far and wide. A philanthropist, he was known for supporting poor students and donating to temples.

The last rites will take place on Wednesday.

