GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Saratha’s Manawalan passes away

April 30, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

T. Manawalan Pillai, 91, a doyen of textile trade in Tiruchi, passed away here on Tuesday. He breathed his last in the afternoon at his home in Thillai Nagar due to age-related illness.

Founder of Saratha’s, a textile showroom on NSB Road in Tiruchi, Mangalam set up the showroom as a partnership firm in 1969. The showroom, which was started in a small way, grew gradually due to his business acumen, drawing customers from far and wide. A philanthropist, he was known for supporting poor students and donating to temples.

The last rites will take place on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.