Tiruchirapalli

Sarangapani temple festival begins

The annual ‘Thaipongal’ festival at Sri Sarangapani Temple, Kumbakonam, commenced on Thursday with the hoisting of the holy flag.

Inquiries revealed that the procession of the presiding deity mounted on various ‘vahanams’ (carriers) during the 10-day festival would be conducted within the temple precincts like the last year as the novel coronavirus pandemic situation continues to prevail.

The ‘Thaipongal Ther’ the grand event of pulling the gigantic wooden car along the four Mada Streets of Sri Sarangapani Temple will not take place on the Pongal day (January 14) this year also.

Instead, like in the last year the decorated idol of Sri Sarangapani would be placed on the silver chariot and pulled along the ‘prakarams’ in the temple precincts on the Pongal day, sources said.


