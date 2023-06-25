Saplings will be planted in used mines: Minister

June 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Minister for Industry T.R.B. Rajaa on Sunday said that steps would be taken to raise saplings in the used mines in Ariyalur district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the plant of Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Ltd, he said there were mines, which had been closed after mining for cement factories. They were suitable for raising tree saplings. It would be helpful to improve the green cover as well as the environment. Some people had raised issues while mining. Steps would be taken to address all genuine concerns.

Mr. Rajaa said he had received petitions from the people, whose lands were acquired for building the cement plants, seeking employment opportunity at the TANCEM cement factory. Priority would be given to recruit them.

S.S. Sivasankar, Transport Minister, R. Kannan, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Ltd, J. Anne Mary Swarna, Collector, and officials accompanied Mr. Rajaa. Later, he held a meeting with them on an expansion plan to increase production and productivity.