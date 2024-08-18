Saplings of 13 species of trees planted inside Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

The Forest Department has planted about 400 seedlings of various tree species inside the sprawling Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi to develop a shelter belt and provide fodder in the longer run for the captive elephants.

Seedlings of 13 species of trees, including jamun, neem, vaagai, magizham, and poovarasan have been planted on an area measuring one hectare inside the 20-hectare Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre which adjoins the Tiruchi-Chennai national highway. The centre is being run and maintained by the department.

The department has installed a drip irrigation system for watering the seedlings. High-density planting method had been adopted wherein the seedlings are planted closely to act as a shelter belt in future, said District Forest Officer of Tiruchi S. Krithiga.

Planted in May, the seedlings were under the care of a team deployed at the centre, which functions inside a reserve forest and takes care of the physical and psychological requirements of the 10 captive elephants.

These jumbos had been brought from different places in the State. A team of officials, mahouts and kavadis take care of them. Ms. Krithiga said the idea behind planting seedlings of various tree species was to create a dense canopy in future. Some of the tree species would also provide fodder for the elephants.

A balanced diet schedule was in place for the elephants as per the advice of the veterinarian. The diet includes fruits, vegetables, and green fodder. A kitchen to prepare diet meals for the elephants functions inside the centre.

A high-rise thatched shelter has been provided to every elephant which is taken for a walk in the morning and in the evening inside the centre. A host of other facilities, including bathing ponds, drinking water troughs, and a shower system are already in place.