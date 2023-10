October 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

A voluntary organisation, in association with the Southern Railway, carried out a sapling plantation drive at the Fort Railway Station in Tiruchi on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated by M. S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi. A team of volunteers of Vision 2030 Trust, a NGO headed by Bharathi Bavaharan, planted 200 saplings on the station premises. Among the 200 saplings were many native species.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.