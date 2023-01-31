Santhapillaigate ROB to be remodelled to avoid traffic snarls at Mary’s Corner, says Minister

January 31, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A detailed study will be taken up by the Highways Department for remodelling the existing road over bridge at Santhapillaigate in Thanjavur to prevent traffic snarls near a private school at Mary’s Corner, according to School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Tuesday, the Minister pointed out that at the time of construction of the facility, it was understood that traffic snarls near the private school could not be avoided if the length of the ROB was cut short on the western side of the railway track. However, the project was completed and thrown open to the public.

Now, with the increased volume of traffic through Mary’s Corner and from Nanjikottai Road, the traffic snarls near the private school have become a perennial problem during morning and evening hours.

Hence, the civic body has made a plea for partial remodelling of the ROB in such a manner that the Mary’s Corner bottleneck issue could be resolved. As per the idea conceived by the civic body, it has been suggested that the western arm of the ROB be replaced with an elevated carriageway starting from Ramanathan junction and join the railway portion of the ROB over Santhapillai railway crossing gate.

If the project goes through, it would not only help avoid traffic snarls near the private school but also ensure direct access to the road under bridge near Thanjavur Railway Junction for motorists coming towards the town through Nanjikottai Road, he added.