ADVERTISEMENT

Sans shelters, passengers face ordeal at Mathur bus stoppage

January 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Public crowding rampant during peak hours at Mathur OFT arch

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters at Mathur bus stand on Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The absence of bus shelters near the Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli (OFT) arch in Mathur is causing commuters to crowd around on the roads during peak traffic hours in the morning and evening on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, increasing the risk of accidents.

There is a covered bus shelter behind the arch entrance, but passengers rarely use it, because the buses halt on the main road.

“It was not much of a problem until a few years ago when Mathur was a small suburb of the city. With a number of residential areas and industrial units coming up, the number of road users, particularly bus passengers such as shift workers and students, has gone up. They are forced to disembark from the vehicles right on the road, when traffic is already heavy,” K.C. Neelamegam secretary of Thanneer, a voluntary organisation, told  The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Motorists going in or out of Tiruchi find it difficult to navigate the stretch during the morning and post-office hours because of the people standing around.

“The designated bus shelter outside the arch was removed when the road was being widened. So, buses park wherever they find some space. Ideally, new bus shelters should be located at a distance from the OFT arch,” said a resident of the Airport Wireless Colony area who commutes on the road regularly.

A bus shelter at a distance from the arch would be of help to passengers travelling onward to Keeranur, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ramnad and other towns from Tiruchi, and keep the area clear for regular vehicular traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US