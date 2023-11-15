Sankaraiah remembered

November 15, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam and the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu have expressed their condolences to the family members of N. Sankaraiah and cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Describing the departed Communist leader as a champion of social equality, TDP president P. Maniarasan recalled his association with the late Sankaraiah when the former turned into a full-time Marxist in the early 1970s and later as an office-bearer of the students’ wing of the party.

In his condolence message, farmers’ associations Coordination Committee coordinator, P.R. Pandian recalled the role played by Sankaraiah as the national president of the farmers’ association and his contributions to the uplift of farming community.