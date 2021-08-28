National commission for changing contract system of hiring sanitary workers

PERAMBALUR: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis has recommended to the Tamil Nadu government to change the contract system of employment of sanitary workers, according to its chairperson M.Venkatesan.

Speaking to reporters here after holding a review meeting and an inspection of the working conditions of sanitary workers in Perambalur on Friday, Mr.Venkatesan said many of the workers had raised demands such as regularisation of services and increase in wages. Steps would be taken to fulfil their demands, he said.

He said that wages should be promptly to sanitary workers and medical screening should be conducted for them once every three months. The lives of sanitary workers, who discharge their duties unmindful of the risks involved, should be insured and the premium should be paid by the contractors. Alternatively, companies can be persuaded to come forward to utilise their Corporate Social Responsibility funds for paying the premium of the life insurance of sanitary workers.

Sanitary workers should not be forced to work more than eight hours a day and officials concerned should ensure this, he said and added that it is illegal to force them to work extra hours or without weekly offs.

Steps should be taken to construct houses for sanitary workers and fulfil their other requirements. Sanitary workers can lodge complaints with the district Superintendent of Police if they face any sexual or casteist abuse, Mr.Venkatesan said.

Sanitary workers can also bring their demands and representations to the notice of the commission, he added.

Earlier, accompanied by P.Sri Venkada Priya, Mr.Venkatesan visited the Madarasa Salai area where a large number of sanitary workers reside and enquired about basic amenities in the locality. He also chaired a review meeting with officials.