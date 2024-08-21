Sanitation workers protest in Karaikal over unpaid wages and poor working conditions

Several sanitation workers employed by a private company to work for the Karaikal Municipality staged a protest on Wednesday at the District Labour Welfare Office, demanding fair wages and better working conditions.

On Wednesday morning the sanitation workers gathered at the office, led by Karaikal People’s Struggle group coordinator J. Suriya, to demand timely salaries, a reduction in “excessive” work quotas, and proper safety equipment. Workers complained about being forced to collect 500 kg of garbage per day, working with insufficient manpower, and being coerced into working beyond regular hours without proper EPF contributions or job security measures.

After a negotiation between the workers and the private company representative, mediated by the District Labor Welfare Officer, an agreement was reached, and the protest was called off.