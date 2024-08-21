GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanitation workers protest in Karaikal over unpaid wages and poor working conditions

Published - August 21, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Several sanitation workers employed by a private company to work for the Karaikal Municipality staged a protest on Wednesday at the District Labour Welfare Office, demanding fair wages and better working conditions.

On Wednesday morning the sanitation workers gathered at the office, led by Karaikal People’s Struggle group coordinator J. Suriya, to demand timely salaries, a reduction in “excessive” work quotas, and proper safety equipment. Workers complained about being forced to collect 500 kg of garbage per day, working with insufficient manpower, and being coerced into working beyond regular hours without proper EPF contributions or job security measures.

After a negotiation between the workers and the private company representative, mediated by the District Labor Welfare Officer, an agreement was reached, and the protest was called off.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.