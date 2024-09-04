ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitation workers in Karaikal allege they have not been paid salaries for four months

Published - September 04, 2024 06:45 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 sanitation workers employed by a private firm for Karaikal Municipality have alleged that they have not been paid salaries for four months and complained of inadequate safety measures.

The workers, responsible for maintaining the town’s cleanliness, claim they have not received the minimum statutory wages mandated by law and lack essential safety equipment and basic facilities.

Both the Puducherry government’s Labour Department and several higher courts have ruled that unskilled workers employed by private firms are entitled to a minimum statutory wage each month, an eight-hour workday, and access to basic amenities. However, workers allege that the private firm has repeatedly failed to meet these requirements.

Despite working long hours, the workers, including many women, often endure significant delays in salary payments, leading to financial and mental distress. The absence of job security and refusal by the firm to provide essential safety gear, such as gloves, masks, and uniforms, further exacerbate their difficulties.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Karaikal has brought these grievances to the District Collectorate, urging the authorities to ensure timely payment and improve working conditions for the workers.

When contacted, a senior official from the municipality said they were in discussion with the private firm and were committed to resolving the issue promptly.

