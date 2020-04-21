Sanitary workers stage protest demanding salary

Sanitary workers of Karur Government Medical College Hospital (KGMGH) staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday, demanding payment of salary for March.

The workers, who reported for duty in the morning, began the protest soon after. As many as 100 workers took part in the protest. The workers, employed by a private company, said that just 10 days were left for the month of April to get over. But, the company that had employed them, had not disbursed the March month salary. The workload had doubled since the third week of March. In spite of risk involved in carrying out the cleaning work in the hospital, where many COVID-19 patients were admitted, they were executing their work sincerely. But, they were yet to be paid the salary.

Following the protest, the KGMCH authorities held a talk with the protesters. Based on their assurance, the workers gave up the protest and resumed work.