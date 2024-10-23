Sanitary workers stage protest demanding bonus, better wages

Sanitary workers of Tiruchi City Corporation are staging a sit-in protest in front of the Corporation office on Bharathidasan Road from Tuesday evening, demanding better daily wages that were promised by the authorities and a month’s salary as a Deepavali bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 350 daily wage workers thronged the Corporation office, demanding that the daily wages of ₹650 should be given to sanitary workers, but only ₹575 is being given per day. They also demand a month’s salary as a Deepavali bonus or ₹15,000.

The workers slept on the road at night and continued the protest for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Police personnel were deployed to control the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner and a representative from the private agency held peace talks with the protestors and said they would only pay ₹1,000 as a bonus.

Tiruchi Corporation, in June 2023, outsourced the city’s garbage collection to S.R. Vedhaah, a private agency, to collect, segregate, and process solid waste for three years.

Around 2,000 workers are engaged in door-to-door garbage collection and clearing of waste dumped on the roadside from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since it was only three months since the garbage collection was outsourced, we were paid ₹1,000 as a Deepavali bonus last year. But, even after 16 months of employment, they said we will be paid the same amount,” said a sanitary worker.

Tiruchi Corporation Employees Association - CITU district secretary Maran said that the workers are staging the protest for the second consecutive day, but their demands have not been met so far.

“They have been protesting since yesterday evening, but neither the Mayor nor the Commissioner came forward to hold peace talks with us. The protest would not be withdrawn without an assurance by the authorities to implement their demands,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.