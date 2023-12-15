GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sani Peyarchi: free shuttle bus to be run at Thirunallar

Free buses will be run between 18 parking lots, bus stand and railway station to the temple from 6 a.m. on December 20 to 6 a.m. next day, says the Collector

December 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KARAIKAL

N. Sai Charan

The Karaikal district administration has planned to operate free shuttle bus services for the first time in view of Sani Peyarchi at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple at Thirunallar on December 20 to manage the crowd in a better manner.

Collector A. Kulothungan told The Hindu that over five lakh devotees from various parts of the country are expected to visit Thirunallar on December 20 for Sani Peyarchi. The district administration has planned to operate free shuttle bus services from 18 parking lots on the outskirts, bus stand and railway station to the temple.

On-road parking around the temple is banned and arrangements have been made for the devotees to park their vehicles at the parking lots and board free shuttle buses. The shuttle services will start at 6 a.m. on December 20, and will be operated till 6 a.m. next day, said Mr. Kulothungan.

The free bus was intended to ensure better crowd control and prevent exploitation of devotees by autorickshaw drivers, said the Collector and added that arrangements are being made for showers at Nalan Kulam for senior citizens.

The district administration had sanctioned ₹70 lakh to repair and blacktop the road network at Thirunallar and its surrounding areas. For the smooth conduct of the occasion, the Karaikal district police have made elaborate security arrangements and installed surveillance cameras in and around the temple.

Holiday for schools

Mr. Kulothungan has declared a local holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on December 20. A press release said other government departments, local bodies and public sector units will function in a full-fledged manner.

