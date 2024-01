January 26, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The SASTRA Satsangh presented Sangita Vachaspati awards for 2024 to Malladi Suri Babu, Thiruppur Krishnan and T.S. Murugan at the Satsang held in Chennai. The award carries a citation and a cash purse of ₹1 lakh, according to a SASTRA Satsang release.