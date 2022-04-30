Sangeethanjali to Syama Sastri on May 2

Marabu Foundation, Thillaisthanam, will pay a musical homage to Syama Sastri of the Carnatic Music Trinity here on May 2.

According to a Foundation release, the Sangeethanjali (musical homage) will be performed at the house in which the great Devi Bhakta and Vaggeyakara lived in Thanjavur (located behind Sri Bangaru Kamakshi Amman temple) at 10 a.m. and a Carnatic music concert by Prema Rangarajan at Bangaru Kamakshi Amman temple at 6.30 p.m.